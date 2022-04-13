Cannes Lions announces the jury for Titanium Lions category

Cannes Lions has named the 2022 jury for the Titanium Lions category. Rob Reilly, global chief creative officer, WPP, has been named as the president of the jury. Reilly joined WPP in early 2021. His role is to champion creativity within and beyond the company – fostering a culture that delivers work for WPP’s clients, attracting and nurturing the best talent, driving inclusion and diversity in work and teams, and collaborating with technology partners to fuel the creativity needed for their platforms.

Before WPP, Reilly spent seven years as the global creative chairman of McCann Worldgroup. Before moving to McCann in 2014, he was partner and worldwide chief creative officer at Crispin Porter + Bogusky.

The other names in the jury include Alexander Schill, global chief creative officer (CCO), Serviceplan Group; Ann Mukherjee, chairman and CEO, Pernod Ricard North America; Kate Stanners, chairwoman and global CCO, Saatchi & Saatchi; Liz Taylor, global CCO, Ogilvy; Luiz Sanches, CCO, North America BBDO and chairman/partner AlmapBBDO, BBDO Worldwide; Merlee Jayme, chief creative officer APAC/chairmom, Dentsu International/ Dentsu Jayme Syfu; Paulette Long OBE, music consultant/board director; Richard Brim, chief creative officer, adama&eveDDB; Vita M.Harris, chief strategy officer, FCB Global.

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, will take place from June 20-24, 2022.

Cannes Lions had earlier announced the 2022 See It Be It finalists. See It Be It aims to support creative female talent from across the global industry and accelerate them into senior creative roles. Six finalists will join the 2020/2021 See It Be It cohort of 15 women in Cannes. They each receive an all-access festival pass, travel to and from Cannes, and accommodation, courtesy of the Festival, and will attend an exclusive programme of events, workshops and mentoring with some of the most respected leaders in the industry today.

