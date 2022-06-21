Cannes Lions 2022: Two Grand Prix for India on Day one; total tally stands at seven

On June 20, 2022, The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity returned on-ground after a gap of two years. India opened day one of the festival with seven metals, as Dentsu Webchutney and VMLY&R bagged a Grand Prix each. While Dentsu Creative took home Grand Prix for Vice Media’s The Unfiltered History Tour in the Radio and Audio category; VMLY&R Mumbai’s win came for Maxx Flash’s The Killer Pack in the Health and Wellness Lions category.

“The Unfiltered History Tour has won several laurels in the past but this one gets us positioned at the very top in terms of creativity. Kudos to each one from our army of artistic folks, both ex and current, who have invested their blood and sweat to build the masterpiece. This victory completely belongs to you and it deserves to be cherished for times to come,” Amit Wadhwa, CEO India, Dentsu Creative said.

Besides a Grand Prix, Dentsu Webchutney also picked a Silver and two Bronze Lions in the Radio and Audio category for its above-mentioned entry while VMLY&R won a Silver for Adeli Unipads’ Reusable sanitary pads in the Health and Wellness category. Meanwhile, Leo Burnett bagged a Silver for P&G Whisper’s The Missing Chapter in the Health and Wellness category.

On day one, winners were announced across categories such as Outdoor, Print and Publishing, Health and Wellness, Pharma and Radio and Audio.

VMLY&R took home Grand Prix for Dell Technologies’ I Will Always Be Me campaign in the Pharma category. “We get to work with brands impacting the world positively and clients who are passionate about building purpose-driven businesses,”Debbi Vandeven, Global Chief Creative Officer, VMLY&R, said.

Impact BBDO Dubai won a Grand Prix for Annahar newspaper’s The Elections Edition in the Print and Publishing category. In the Outdoor category, Havas Middle East bagged a Grand Prix for Adidas’ Liquid Billboard.

Area 23, an IPG Health Network company was announced as the healthcare agency of the year. Area 23 also swept Health Grand Prix for Good for its Lil Sugar- Master of Disguise campaign.

India has sent a total of 921 entries to the Cannes Lions Awards this year while a total of 25,464 entries have come in from 87 countries. The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity will run till June 24, 2022.

