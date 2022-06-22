Cannes Lions 2022: Dentsu Webchutney wins a Gold while DDB Mudra Mumbai and BYJU’s bag Silver on day two

On day two of The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2022, Dentsu Webchutney bagged the Gold Lion for Vice Media’s The Unfiltered History Tour in the Digital Craft category. This is the fifth metal for the agency this year, including a Grand Prix.

“After the Grand Prix yesterday, the Gold today comes as yet another validation of the quality of the Unfiltered History Tour campaign. Winning against fantastic campaigns from around the world is a great feeling. While we are extremely grateful for the recognition that our campaign has received so far at the Cannes Lions,” Ajay Gahlaut, group chief creative officer India, Dentsu Creative, said.

DDB Mudra Mumbai picked a Silver Lion for its campaign A Silent Frown for charlie chaplin foundation in the Industry Craft category while BYJU’s also won a Silver for Master Ji campaign under the Entertainment category. At the end of day two, Indian agencies had won a total of 10 metals in Cannes Lions 2022, including two Grand Prix.

On day two, winners were announced across categories such as Design, Industry Craft, Digital Craft, Film Craft, Entertainment, Entertainment Lions For Music and Entertainment Lions For Sport.

Under Design, FCB, Lisbon won the Grand Prix for Penguin Books’ Portuguese (Re)Constitution campaign. The category saw four Gold Lion, 21 Bronze and 10 Silver winners. As for Industry Craft, AMV BBDO, London took home the Grand Prix for Mars Petcare’s Hope Reef campaign.

With a bold move of painting the trophy’s head blue on the stage, Virtue Worldwide, New York walked off with the Grand Prix for Polycam X UNESCO’s Backup Ukraine campaign under the Digital Craft category. Meanwhile, Serviceplan Germany, Munich won the Grand Prix for The Wish campaign created for the brand Penny.

In the Entertainment category, McCann, Stockholm won the Grand Prix for Swedish Food Federation’s Eat A Swede campaign while Doomsday Entertainment, Los Angeles/Sony Music Latin, Miami won the Grand Prix for Residente Music Video’s This Is Not America Featuring Ibeyi under the Entertainment Lions For Music category. Lastly, R/GA, London walked away with a Grand Prix for Nike’s NikeSync campaign under the Entertainment Lions For Sport category.

India has sent a total of 921 entries to the Cannes Lions Awards this year while a total of 25,464 entries have come in from 87 countries. The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity will run till June 24, 2022.

