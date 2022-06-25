Cannes Lions 2022: Dentsu Creative India bags agency of the year; Leo Burnett picks up a Grand Prix on day five

In a first for an Indian agency, Dentsu Creative India has bagged the agency of the year announced on the final day of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2022. This year, India seems to have broken all record as it bagged a total of five Grand Prix (of which three came for Dentsu Creative) and two Titanium Lions.

“To say this is historic almost seems like an understatement. When you start the week with a Grand Prix, then add two more along the week besides a Gold, four Silvers and three Bronze, you feel it’s a dream run. Then you end with a Titanium and it is that ‘top of the world’ feeling. But this is not where it ends, we are The Agency of the Year,” Amit Wadhwa, CEO India, Dentsu Creative said on the win.

On day five, FCB India bagged a Silver and Bronze Lion each for SOS Children’s Villages India Chatpat created by Kinnect under the online and viral film sub category and breakthrough on a budget sub category, respectively. This was for the Film category. VMLY&R bagged a Silver for Unipads’ Adeli campaign under Glass: The Lion for change category.

Leo Burnett Mumbai won the Grand Prix for Procter & Gamble’s The Missing Chapter under Sustainable Development Goals. In the same category, VMLY&R Commerce India picked a Silver for Unilever’s Smart Fill campaign. As for Titanium Lions, dentsu Creative and Ogilvy emerged as the winners. While dentsu’s win was for Vice Media’s The Unfiltered History Tour, Ogilvy bagged the award for Cadbury Celebrations’ Shah Rukh Khan – My Ad.

“This is a piece of work that has found love with the masses in India and we are grateful that the idea has also found love with the hugely accomplished Titanium Jury at Cannes. This is a salute to our Ogilvy Team, Mondelez India Team, Tech partner – Rephrase, Content partner – Pack Films and Media partner – Wavemaker,” Sukesh Nayak, Harshad Rajadhyaksha and Kainaz Karmakar, chief creative officers, Ogilvy India, stated.

DDB Mudra took home a Bronze for Battlegrounds Mobile India’s Machine Gun – Mouth entry in the Film category.

In the final Awards Show of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, the Lions were presented across Film, Glass: The Lion for Change, Sustainable Development Goals, Titanium Lions. Special awards were also announced.

The special awards were also announced at the end of day five. AB InBev was awarded as creative marketer of the year and WPP is the creative company of the year. While Ogilvy was announced as the network of the year, Serviceplan Group bagged the independent network of the year. We Believers, Brooklyn, USA, was announced as the independent agency of the year and Burger King took creative brand of the year.

India sent a total of 921 entries to the Cannes Lions Awards this year while a total of 25,464 entries came in from 87 countries.

Read Also: Cannes Lions 2022: How Dove invested in purpose to stay relevant among different generations

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook