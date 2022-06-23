Cannes Lions 2022: Dentsu Creative bags second Grand Prix, India’s metal tally stands at 20 after day three

After winning a total of ten metals in the last two days, India added another ten metals on the third day of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2022. Dentsu Creative continued its winning streak as it won a Grand Prix for Vice Media’s The Unfiltered History Tour under the Brand Experience and Activation category for use of mobile and devices sub category. The same entry also helped the agency bag two Silver Lions – one in the Mobile category and the other one in Brand Experience and Activation category.

“It is our day three at Cannes and we are on top of the world to win yet another Grand Prix and Silver Lion. We are totally looking forward to witnessing more innovation ahead and expecting many more wins,” Amit Wadhwa, CEO India, Dentsu Creative, said on the win.

VMLY&R Mumbai bagged a Gold Lion for Unilever’s Smart Fill campaign under the Creative Commerce category for sustainable commerce sub category. The agency also won a Bronze in the Creative Business Transformation category for the same entry. Meanwhile, it took home a Silver for Maxx Flash’s The Killer Pack in the Innovation category under product innovation.

McCann India picked a Gold for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank’s Shagun Ka Lifafa campaign under the Creative Commerce category for social behaviour and cultural insight sub category. Under the Creative Effectiveness category, DDB Mudra took a Bronze for Stayfree’s Project Free Period. FCB India’s entry The Nominate Me Selfie for Political Shakti and The Times of India won a Silver in the Brand Experience and Activation category. In the same category, Ogilvy bagged a Silver for Shah Rukh Khan – My Ad campaign for Cadbury Celebrations.

Winners in the Brand Experience and Activation, Creative Business Transformation, Creative Commerce, Innovation, Mobile, Creative Effectiveness, Creative Strategy were announced on day three of the festival.

In the Innovation Lions, the Grand Prix went to One House To Save Many for Suncorp Group, by Leo Burnett Sydney. Meanwhile in the Mobile Lions, the Grand Prix went to Real Tone – Product Innovation and Global Campaign, for Google, by Google, Mountain View / T Brand Studio, New York / Wieden+Kennedy, Portland / GUT, Miami. The Grand Prix for Creative Strategy category was given to The Breakaway: The First Ecycling Team For Prisoners, for Decathlon, by BBDO Belgium, Molenbeek-Saint-Jean.

As for the Creative Commerce category, The Grand Prix went to Thighstop, for Wingstop, by Leo Burnett Chicago. In the Creative Business Transformation category, The Grand Prix was awarded to Piñatex, for Dole Sunshine Company + Ananas Anam. The Grand Prix went to Contract for Change, for Michelob Ultra, by FCB Chicago / FCB New York under the Creative Effectiveness category.

