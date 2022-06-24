Cannes Lions 2022: Dentsu Creative bags another Grand Prix while FCB walks away with 11 Lions at the end of day four

Indian agencies seem to be on a roll this year as it adds 19 metals to its kitty at the end of day four of The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2022. With the total metals tally standing at 39, Dentsu Creative bagged its third Grand Prix for Vice Media’s The Unfiltered History Tour in the Social & Influencer Lion category. The same entry also helped the agency bag one Silver Lion under the Social Purpose subcategory of Social & Influencer category. And one Bronze Lion in PR Lion’s Content Creation and Production subcategory. “Here we are almost towards the end of this Grand Festival, and we won a third Grand Prix today along with a Silver and Bronze. We are definitely writing history here,” Ajay Gahlaut, group chief creative officer India, Dentsu Creative, said on the win.

FCB India emerged as the showrunner as the agency picked up three Gold Lions– two for Chatpat campaign for SOS Children’s Villages India under Social & Influencer and Media category, respectively. And another for Political Shakti and The Times of India’s The Nominate Me Selfie campaign under Direct Lions category. The agency also picked up two Bronze Lions and two Silver Lions for SOS Children’s Villages India’s Chatpat campaign. Furthermore, FCB India won a Silver Lion in the Cultural Insight subcategory of Media Lions category for The Times of India’s The Nominate Me Selfie campaign. For UNAIDS’ Unbox Me campaign, the agency bagged three Bronze Lions. In all, the agency walked off with 11 metals on day four.

Ogilvy Mumbai’ Shah Rukh Khan – My Ad campaign for Cadbury Celebrations won two Gold Lions under the Creative Data Lions and Direct Lions category, respectively . It also bagged a Bronze in the Direct Lion category under Use of Digital Platforms subcategory. The agency also picked up a Silver for its Perk Disclaimers campaign for Cadbury Perk under the Media Lions category.

BBDO India won the Bronze Lion for Ariel’s See Equal #Sharetheload campaign in the Media category under Corporate Purpose and Social Responsibility subcategory.

Accenture Song, New York /Coinbase, San Francisco won the Grand Prix for Less Talk, More Bitcoin campaign under Direct Lion category. While BBDO Belgium walked off with a Grand Prix for Decathlon Sports Equipment’s The Breakaway: The First Ecycling Team For Prisoners campaign under the PR category.

As for Media category, AMV BBDO, London took home the Grand Prix for Mars Petcare’s Hope Reef campaign while DDB Mexico picked up a Grand Prix for WeCapital’s Data Tienda campaign under Creative Data category. In the newly introduced category of Creative B2B, Wunderman Thompson, Minneapolis won the Grand Prix for Sherwin-Williams Coil Coatings’ Speaking In Color campaign.

Ted Sarandos, co-CEO and chief content officer of Netflix was awarded with the Entertainment Person of the Year award while Malala Yousafzai was presented with the Cannes LionHeart award.

