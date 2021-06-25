Cannes Lions 2021: India’s count for this year stands at 22; FCB Ulka picks a Bronze on day five

India’s win comprises two Gold Lions, nine Silver Lions, and 11 Bronze Lions

On day five of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2021, FCB Ulka picked a Bronze Lion for its ‘Out and Proud Classified’ campaign for The Times of India. The win came in the Sustainable Development Goals category and was the only Lion bagged by India on the day. At this year’s festival, India won a total of 22 Lions which comprises two Gold Lions, nine Silver Lions, and 11 Bronze Lions.

On day four, for its ‘The Punishing Signal’ campaign for Mumbai Police, FCB Interface added a Bronze Lion in the Brand Experience and Activation category. Meanwhile, Dentsu Webchutney took home a Bronze Lion for Swiggy Instamart’s ‘The Better Half Recipes’ campaign under the Creative eCommerce category. Cheil won a Silver Lion for ‘Now, words aren’t just heard, but felt’ campaign for Samsung in the Mobile category. Within the same category, Dentsu Webchutney’s ‘The 8-Bit Journo’ for Vice Media picked a Bronze Lion.

The third day of the Cannes International Festival of Creativity 2021 saw Dentsu Webchutney win two Silver Lions for India. The agency’s wins came in the Digital Craft and Entertainment categories. In Digital Craft, the agency won Silver for Vice Media’s ‘The 8-bit Journo’ while in the Entertainment category, Dentsu Webchutney won for ‘The World’s Most Reported Trailer’ for Trigger Happy Entertainment.

A total of eight Lions were secured by Indian agencies on the second day of the festival while on the first day, Indian agencies picked a total of seven Lions.

Since its first outing in 1954, the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has been bringing the creative communications industry together every year at its event in Cannes to learn, network, and celebrate. On account of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2020 was cancelled by the organisers. This year’s Cannes Lions, taking place from June 21-June 25, 2021 is running virtually.

