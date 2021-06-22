Cannes Lions 2021: India picks seven metals on day one

Lowe Lintas Mumbai picked a Bronze Lion for Lifebuoy’s ‘H for Handwash’ campaign in the Brand-led education and awareness sub-category

On the first day of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2021, FCB Interface won 5 Lions, including the Gold Lion, for Mumbai Police’s ‘The Punishing Signal’ campaign. The Punishing Signal has been awarded a Gold Lion and a Silver Lion in the Health and Wellness category under the category description Non-profit / Foundation-led Education and Awareness. The campaign also won a Silver Lion and 2 Bronze Lion in the Outdoor category under the category description Ambient Outdoor, Single-market Campaign, and Social Behaviour.

With 6.6 billion impressions, the campaign became one of the most liked and shared. International news outlets in over 35 countries covered the campaign in over 1000 articles, the agency stated. “All the credit for these 5 Lions goes to Mumbai Police, for believing in the idea, installing the Punishing Signals across Mumbai, and then tweeting the humorous video to the whole wide world,” Robby Mathew, vice chairman and CCO, FCB Interface, said.

On the first day, the Indian contingent overall bagged seven metals including one gold in the Health and Wellness category under the category description Non-profit / Foundation-led Education and Awareness, 2 Silver, and 4 Bronze Lions for three campaigns in Outdoor and Health and Wellness categories.

Lowe Lintas Mumbai picked a Bronze Lion for Lifebuoy’s ‘H for Handwashing’ campaign in the Brand-led education and awareness sub-category. Lifebuoy’s ‘Hackwashing’ also bagged a Bronze Lion in the Direct subcategory. The campaign was conceptualised by Geometry Encompass.

Since its first outing in 1954, the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has been bringing the creative communications industry together every year at its event in Cannes to learn, network and celebrate. On account of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2020 was cancelled by the organisers. This year’s Cannes Lions, taking place from June 21-June 25, 2021 is running virtually.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook