Cannes Lions 2021: India closes with four more wins on day four

India has so far bagged 21 metals

After adding 17 metals to its list on day three of the ongoing Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2021, India continues its winning spree on day four with the addition of four Lions. For its ‘The Punishing Signal’ campaign for Mumbai Police, FCB Interface has added a Bronze Lion to its metal tally in the Brand Experience and Activation category. Meanwhile, Dentsu Webchutney took home a Bronze Lion for Swiggy Instamart’s ‘The Better Half Recipes’ campaign under the Creative eCommerce category.

Cheil won a Silver Lion for ‘Now, words aren’t just heard, but felt’ campaign for Samsung in the Mobile category. This was the only Silver Lion received by the country on day four. Within the same category, Dentsu Webchutney’s ‘The 8-Bit Journo’ for Vice Media picked a Bronze Lion.

“It’s right about now, the middle of Cannes Lions week, where it usually gets exciting for us at Webchutney. That’s because the categories up for awards during that time, and those that we’ve been lucky to win in recently reaffirms our point of view on where creativity is headed. The kind of work that has won in digital craft, creative e-commerce, mobile, social and influencer are true to the style of creativity that we want to champion,” Gautam Reghunath, CEO, Dentsu Webchutney, stated.

India won a total of eight Lions on day two while on day one, the country bagged a total of seven Lions. On day three, the country had two Lions to its credit.

Since its first outing in 1954, the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has been bringing the creative communications industry together every year at its event in Cannes to learn, network, and celebrate. On account of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2020 was cancelled by the organisers. This year’s Cannes Lions, taking place from June 21-June 25, 2021 is running virtually.

