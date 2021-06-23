Cannes Lions 2021: Dentsu Webchutney adds two Silver Lions on day three

Dentsu Webchutney was the most awarded agency on the second day with a total of three Lions (two Silver and a Bronze)

On the third day of the Cannes International Festival of Creativity 2021, Dentsu Webchutney won two Silver Lions for India. The agency’s wins came in the Digital Craft and Entertainment categories. In Digital Craft, the agency won Silver for Vice Media’s ‘The 8-bit Journo’ while in the Entertainment category, Dentsu Webchutney won for ‘The World’s Most Reported Trailer’ for Trigger Happy Entertainment. The agency was the only winner from India on Day three, following which, the total count for the country reached 17 Lions for this year.

Dentsu Webchutney was also the most awarded agency on the second day with a total of three Lions (two Silver and a Bronze). In the Direct Lions category, Dentsu Webchutney won a Silver and Bronze Lion each for its ‘The 8-Bit Journo’ entry for Vice Media. Whereas, in the Creative Strategy category, Dentsu Webchutney’s The 8-Bit Journo won a Silver Lion. India won a total of eight Lions on day two while on day one, the country bagged a total of seven Lions.

Since its first outing in 1954, the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has been bringing the creative communications industry together every year at its event in Cannes to learn, network and celebrate. On account of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2020 was cancelled by the organisers. This year’s Cannes Lions, taking place from June 21-June 25, 2021 is running virtually.

Read Also: Cannes Lions 2021: DDB Mudra bags Gold in Creative Strategy

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook