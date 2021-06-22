Cannes Lions 2021: DDB Mudra bags Gold in Creative Strategy

FCB Interface’s ‘The Punishing Signal’ for Mumbai Police won a Silver Lion

On the second day of the ongoing Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2021, a total of eight Lions were secured by Indian agencies. For its ‘Project Free Period’ for Stayfree entry in the Creative Strategy category, DDB Mudra has won the agency’s first Gold Lion at the ongoing festival. In the same category, Dentsu Webchutney’s The 8-Bit Journo and Ogilvy’s #StopTheBeautyTest won a silver Lion each.

Dentsu Webchutney bagged three Lions (two Silver and a Bronze) on day two of the festival. While Ogilvy won a Bronze for #NotJustACadburyAd for Mondelez in the Creative Data Lions category. Within the Media Lions category, Lowe Lintas took Bronze Lion home for its ‘H for Handwashing’ entry for Lifebuoy.

In the Direct Lions category, Dentsu Webchutney won a Silver and Bronze Lion each for its ‘The 8-Bit Journo’ entry for Vice Media.

As for the PR Lions category, FCB Interface’s ‘The Punishing Signal’ for Mumbai Police won a Silver Lion. “The Punishing Signal is poised to be India’s most awarded campaign at Cannes Lions 2021. Really proud of the team at FCB Interface and thankful to the Mumbai Police for putting their faith in this idea,” Rohit Ohri, chairman and CEO, FCB Group India, said on the win.

Since its first outing in 1954, the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has been bringing the creative communications industry together every year at its event in Cannes to learn, network and celebrate. On account of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2020 was cancelled by the organisers. This year’s Cannes Lions, taking place from June 21-June 25, 2021 is running virtually. On day one, India won a total of seven Lions at the festival.

