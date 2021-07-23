Candere says #SkipKiyaTohMissKiya for its online annual sale

The sale offers deals and special discounts for customers across their entire product range

Online jewellery boutique Candere has launched a campaign with #SkipKiyaTohMissKiya tagline to promote its annual sale. The Candere Annual Sale is taking place throughout July 2021 on its exclusive website which boasts a variety of fine jewellery collections featuring diamonds, platinum and other sought after precious gems and metals. This year the brand decided to take the annual sale up a notch by introducing the new tagline #SkipKiyaTohMissKiya which it intends to use every year for better recall value and engagement, Akshay Matkar, marketing head, Candere said.

“We have already managed to build an inquisitiveness around the skip and miss concept in the first week and we are expecting 2x sales as compared to last year,” Maktar added.

The sale offers deals and special discounts for customers across their entire product range with a flat 40% off on making charges of plain platinum jewellery. As Candere boasts one of the largest platinum catalogues in the online space, shoppers will truly be spoilt for choice, the company said in a statement.

“We are pleased to see the traction and encouragement from our customers in the annual sale event. The event has been extremely well received and we foresee a 2X uptick in terms of orders received due to the annual event. Daily wear, lightweight diamond and platinum jewellery have found flavour this time around,” Rupesh Jain, CEO, Candere said.

The attempt was to give a carnival feel to the Annual Sale as it is a one time offer, Anant Rathi, CCO, Luminant Media added. “We also wanted to highlight the idea which creates curiosity and grabs the attention of the customers so it was a fun idea to use the Skip button and countdown to highlight the thought #SkipKiyatohMisskiya,” Rathi said.

