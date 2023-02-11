Candere By Kalyan jewellers launches their valentine’s day campaign “Will You?”

With Valentine’s Day round the corner, Candere by Kalyan Jewellers, announced the launch of their Valentines’ Day campaign “Will You?” Candere by Kalyan Jewellers this year is celebrating the everlasting season of love in any and every special bond (be it a mother-daughter/ mother-daughter-in-law/ father-son/ b/w brothers & sisters/ husband-wife/ lovers etc.) ensuring a wholesome feeling without boundaries.

In social terms, “Will You?” relates to a proposal of some sort, however, the tagline “It’s only a matter of a question” gives it a deeper connotation establishing the fact that emotions need no words, it is something that is felt. Candere redefines the conventional emotional boundaries attached to this heartfelt question as part of their ongoing Valentines’ campaign.

The campaign will be live till 15th February.

Speaking about the campaign, Rupesh Jain- founder and CEO of Candere, said, “We, at Candere believe in creating campaigns that have immense social connect with our customers in redefining every little emotion and celebrating it with their close ones. With our V-day campaign, we want to help our customers celebrate the timelessness component/factor in love of any bond of togetherness. The idea is to implement a lovingly crafted campaign showcasing romance and sharing a bond of love with any of your near and dear ones. It takes a unique turn in the celebration of the week/day of love that people can connect at many levels.”

“Candere has always believed in staying ahead of the curve in terms of impactful branding and building it brick by brick through each campaign communication. This helps in establishing the consumer connection leading to brand growth. With this year’s Valentine’s day campaign, we are confident that brand Candere will continue to establish itself as a strong jewellery brand for the evolving consumers in the online as well as the offline space.” said Trupti Morone, head -branding, Candere by Kalyan Jewellers.

Also Read Agoda uses ChatGPT to serenade Valentine’s Day hotspots

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook