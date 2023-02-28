Candere by Kalyan Jewellers launches #EkZindagiKhudKeNaam campaign ahead of Women’s day’23

Candere by Kalyan Jewellers, jewel-tech brand, launched their Women’s Day campaign- a digital initiative, #EkZindagiKhudKeNaam, to advocate self-love and appreciate one’s own being and achievements.

This Women’s Day, the brand urges all women to celebrate themselves through their #EkZindagiKhudKeNaam campaign. The campaign evokes a spirit of celebration where a woman can pamper herself in small ways like- engaging in a skincare routine, reading books, traveling solo, self-gifting etc. The expression of self-love is an uncompromised emotion and acts as a catalyst in shaping an overall personality.

The digital campaign showcases women from various walks of life, catering to different professional demands. However, Candere, as a contemporary lifestyle brand, takes pride in celebrating these women from all corners and acknowledging their diverseness & individual achievements.

Sharing the thought behind the campaign, Rupesh Jain, founder and CEO, Candere by Kalyan Jewellers, said, ”Our Women’s Day campaign encourages women to celebrate their identity by taking a break from the usual days. With #EkZindagiKhudKeNaam, we aim to establish an emotional connection with the audience, trying to value their choices and preferences .”

Further substantiating the campaign, Trupti Morone, head-branding, Candere by Kalyan Jewellers, said, “The campaign is a reminder to women that they are enough and do not need any external validation. The highlight from the campaign “ Tujh se behtar tujhe kaun jaanta hai” further reinforces that no one knows you better than yourself urging them to prioritize their likes and dislikes.”

Candere has exclusive deals like the lowest gold rates with up to 100% OFF on making charges of diamond jewellery & up to Rs. 1000 OFF on women’s category that will be available throughout the campaign period. The campaign is live till the 8th of March.

