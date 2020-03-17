Canara Robeco launches ‘Kya Baat Hai’ campaign to educate investors

The films have been launched across different digital platforms along with print, OOH and other mediums like Uber cab branding

Canara Robeco Mutual Fund has released a new campaign as part of their investor education and awareness initiative. Conceptualised by FCB India, the campaign has been devised to highlight the benefits from mutual funds and encourage the citizens to invest in the same.

According to the company, the creative visualisation of the campaign is in line with AMFI’s (Association of Mutual Funds in India) vision of educating masses of India. The task here is to ensure that we reach Indian masses not to propagate a fund or an AMC, but to impart education to the investors by enriching their knowledge about the simple nuances of investing in Mutual Funds, Mohit Bhatia, head, sales and marketing at Canara Robeco Mutual Fund said. “This is part of our overall broad Investor Education campaign for Mutual Funds called smarTomorrows, which endeavors to highlight fundamentals around investing and various opportunities of investment that Mutual Funds provide,” he added.

The campaign features different everyday situations such as conferences, supermarket, bus stop, cafe, lift and park where people discover the lesser known features of investing in Mutual Funds. Through this, the campaign highlights and informs the consumers about the offerings of these funds. The films have been launched across different digital platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram, along with Print/OOH and other mediums like Uber cab branding.

The Mutual Funds category is very challenging, as the communication has to target two key things – changing people’s perception that the category of financial products is complicated, and at the same time, increasing memorability of a concept oriented message, according to a spokesperson from FCB India. “The visual tool used, and the mood of the films will ensure that the viewers are left saying ‘Kya Baat Hai’ every time they watch the films. We are sure that this campaign will make people notice how mutual funds are one of the best options when it comes to investing your money,” the spokesperson added.

Read Also: Marico showcases emotional connect with ‘Mere Baal, Meri Jaan’ campaign



Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook