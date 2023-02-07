Canara bank appoints K Satyanarayana Raju as the new MD and CEO

The government today announced the appointment of K Satyanarayana Raju as the managing director and CEO of Canara bank, with effect from 7th February, 2023. He has replaced L V Prabhakar who demitted office on 31 December 2022.

He has also served Canara bank as executive director since 10th March 2021.

He joined erstwhile Vijaya Bank in 1988 and has risen to the level of chief general manager in Bank of Baroda. During his 12 years long stint with the band, he has headed various branches including specialised corporate banking branch. He was regional head of Shimoga, Vijayawada, Hyderabad and Mumbai. He was also zonal head of Mumbai zone. He has also headed operations and services department at the head office.

In his 33 years long professional journey, he has gathered a vast experience in all segments of banking including branch banking, corporate credit, retail credit, agri financing, credit monitoring, credit recovery, compliance, among others.

K Satyanarayana Raju is a physics graduate and post graduate in business administration (banking and finance) and CAIIB.

