Campus rolls out ‘Leave Your Mark’ campaign for the launch of Global Giri 3.0 range

Sports and athleisure footwear brand Campus Activewear Limited (Campus) has rolled out its latest campaign ‘Leave Your Mark’ for the launch of Global Giri 3.0 range of sneakers in India. The new range of sneakers is being exclusively launched in collaboration with Flipkart as part of their Big Billion Days sale. Campus under the umbrella of ‘Global Giri 3.0’ aims to kickstart a larger drive to democratise global sneaker culture in India as part of the third iteration of their ‘Global Giri’ campaign.

Accordion to Prerna Aggarwal, chief marketing officer, Campus Activewear, the vision is to provide a global experience where the Indian customers experiences sneakers in vibrant colour palettes, built on cutting-edge tech at highly affordable price point. “With #LeaveYourMark campaign, we aim to bring out the story of Indian customers experiencing Global Fashion at ease of accessibility, affordability and comforting fashion. This is an effort to tell our audience that an Indian brand is not operating in a lag but in parallel to global trends,” she added.

Global Giri 3.0 collection offers shoes with varied colour range inspired by global designs at ease of affordability and accessibility on Indian streets, where ‘Giri’ is the attitude of supremacy and class capturing the overall vibe of the range. The sneaker culture and rap music have always had a close connection as throughout sneaker history, musicians have always debuted and flashed their sneakers, right from Run DMC to Kanye West. Reinforcing the famous saying – ‘When words fail, music speaks’, the brand collaborated with Tsumyoki to create not just an ad that showcases the new range of sneakers, but a piece of music and culture that matches the vibe of the new range by Campus shoes. The campaign has been conceptualised by 22feet Tribal Worldwide.

For Vishnu Srivatsav, national creative director, 22feet Tribal Worldwide, Shiv Parameshwaran brought alive a quirky concept into a piece of visual art that showcases shoes. “When it came to the next evolution of Campus’ Globalgiri, we said, we would not just make an ad. We made a piece of culture that lives on. We hope this adds another dimension to Campus’ growing reputation for not just quality, but global design that’s out there,” he added.

