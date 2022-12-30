 Campaigns that rocked

By Amit Wadhwa,

CEO, Dentsu Creative India

Without a doubt, 2022 will go down in history as an iconic year for Indian agencies, with brands creating some very interesting, new-age campaigns. While we do have a few campaigns from Dentsu that were exceptional, one brand outside of our roster that has truly stood out for me is Cadbury. A truly impressive work was the latest ‘5 Star’ campaign, in which the brand seamlessly combined the rating culture with its name itself. Now, whenever we see the rating icon, we can’t help but think of it. What’s more, it stays true to the brand positioning of ‘do nothing’, as the brand isn’t doing anything but picking up the existing 5 stars we see everywhere and allowing people to associate that with it. It also demonstrates that not all iconic campaigns require large budgets. Brilliant work, team Ogilvy!”

Campaigns from Spotify, Dove and Jaquar stood out

By Aditya Kanthy

CEO, MD, DDB Mudra Group

Outside of some of the work we did this year at DDB Mudra, here are a few campaigns that really stood out for me in 2022:

Spotify – Spotify on toh mazza on

This campaign was on-brand and funny. Designed to grow the category. While this isn’t the first time we’re seeing an idea of this nature, it is relevant to Spotify’s objectives in this market and the filmmaking lifts it.

Agency for the campaign: Leo Burnett

Dove – Stop the beauty test

Consistency is the most underrated virtue in marketing. I admire Dove’s commitment to staying the course, though the execution isn’t that brilliant. I’m only nit-picking because the brand has set itself a high bar.

Agency for the campaign: Ogilvy

Jaquar – Bath and Light

Exceptional craft, perfect execution, focussed on the brand and uncomplicated thinking. All in a category plagued with clichés. There are no boring brands or boring categories. Just boring adverting. Jaquar is a shining example of what’s possible, if we try.

Agency for the campaign: Enormous Brands

Shining a light on people’s generosity

By Subramanyeswar S, Group CEO, MullenLowe

I was impressed with the iconic Cadbury work, ‘There’s a Glass & Half in Everyone’ . This campaign, which has been running for the past few years, is a fantastic story of how a purpose anchored in truth about the product (and not bolted-on or attached to any topical bandwagon) can be used effectively in marketing. The brand rediscovered its roots by shining a light on the generous instinct in people and relating it to the generous ‘glass & a half of milk’ in every bar of Cadbury’s chocolate. Its intrinsic purpose would be to inspire more generosity in the world. The campaign helped the brand reverse the decline in market share and grow. (Agency: VCCP)

