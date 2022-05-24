Campaign India’s founding editor Anant Rangaswami passes away

Anant Rangaswami, an advertising professional and journalist passed away on Tuesday. Rangaswami was the editor of Melt, an advertising and marketing magazine and portal.

Rangaswami was also the editor of CNBC TV18’s Storyboard. Previously, he was the founding editor of Campaign India and senior editor at Firstpost.com. He had over 25 years’ experience with companies such as STAR TV, Sony’s SET and BCCL’s Times Television and Times FM. He also served as vice president at TBWA India.

Watching from the Sidelines and The Elephants in the Room: The Future of Advertising in India were the two books authored by him.

Industry executives mourned the loss of Rangaswami and took to social media to share the grief. “An advertising professional, salesman, journalist, editor, event manager, he was a maverick and always on top of his game. A colleague and friend that I’ve known for over three decades, he was candid, outspoken, a fine big hearted human being. Will miss you dearly. #AnantRangaswamy,” Raj Nayak, founder, happyness.me, said on social media platform Twitter.

“Heartbreaking to hear of the passing of Anant Rangaswami. A wonderful person, adman (TBWA) journalist (former editor of Campaign India and CNBC TV18’s Storyboard) and a man who always stood up for the causes he believed in. May he rest in eternal peace,” Lloyd Mathias, angel investor and business strategist, stated.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook