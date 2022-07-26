CakeZone announces actress Nora Fatehi as its brand ambassador

CakeZone from the house of Curefoods, has announced actress Nora Fatehi as the brand ambassador. Fatehi also steps up as an investor in the parent company, with this association. This investment has inked a long-term association, with a national brand campaign to be launched soon this year. Curefoods is a cloud kitchen company which houses brands such as CakeZone, EatFit, Frozen Bottle and Great Indian Khichdi.

“Fatehi is an extremely passionate dancer, and we appreciate her for the commitment that she brings to her work. The energy and values that CakeZone lives by is well in sync with Nora’s personality. The beliefs she has regarding making memories with celebrations and her overall high-spirited nature, credits for a great partnership between CakeZone and her which will be more strategic in nature. Our intention to have her as the brand ambassador for CakeZone reflects the aspects of her personality which go hand-in-hand with the brand persona,” Pavan, founder, CakeZone, said.

According to the company, with her pan India appeal, she has now become CakeZone’s national ambassador, taking the brand to more cities and people, in line with CakeZone’s expansion moves. “No celebration is complete without a dessert. We are always hoping for that sweet ending both in life and with our meals. I believe in celebrating the finer things in life, the small moments, and CakeZone, with their offerings, make for the perfect culinary hot spot to add a little sweetness to those moments. I strongly believe in the promise of Curefoods. Together we hope to create a lasting impression; both on people’s lives and palates,” Fatehi stated.

Curefoods recently announced its partnership with Hrithik Roshan’s HRX. Curefoods aims to expand CakeZone to 125 stores by the end of 2022. Curefoods commenced its operations in 2020 and claims to have over 150 kitchens that cater to over 10 cuisines, across 15 cities in India.

