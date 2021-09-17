Cadbury reimagines its cricket commercial of 1993

We hope this film brings back a gush of nostalgia, says Anil Viswanathan, senior director, marketing, Mondelez India

Cadbury has rolled out a new campaign that reimagines its cricket commercial of 1993, where a girl dances on a cricket pitch to celebrate her boyfriend’s century. In the 2021 version, the girl is seen hitting a century and her boyfriend jumps on to the field to dance and celebrate her smashing performance, ending with #GoodLuckGirls. The campaign has been conceptualised by Ogilvy.

“It needed a brave client back in 1993 to go ahead with the original Cadbury Cricket film that became so popular. It needed an even braver client to attempt something with an iconic film and make magic out of it. I am delighted that the team at Mondelez and at Ogilvy has made this magic, made it relevant, exciting and so did Cadbury, in its bold and front foot fashion,” Piyush Pandey, chairman global creative and executive chairman India, Ogilvy, said.

“The excitement and the stress in our heads were competing with each other. To recreate such a big hit is like setting yourself up for a million opinions. The only reason we went ahead was it felt right and it felt awesome. We loved the idea from our gut. Luckily, so did the client. Hats off to the all girls team who thought of it and hats off to Bob from Good Morning Films for making it so well,” Sukesh, Harshad and Kainaz, chief creative officers, Ogilvy India, stated.

For Anil Viswanathan, senior director, marketing, Mondelez India, from acing in the corporate world to winning Olympic medals, women are at the forefront of creating new milestones, every single day and the film is an ode to each one of them. “As a brand that has always promoted gender inclusivity, contemporising an iconic campaign is our way of recognising the changing times and extending support to all the women trailblazers. An extension of our ongoing generosity narrative, the film also lands the message of how taking small yet significant steps to acknowledge the achievements of women would make the world a better place to live in. We hope this film brings back a gush of nostalgia and are confident that this refreshed version will find as much love as the original one,” he added.

Read Also: MyGlamm launches new TVC featuring Shraddha Kapoor

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook