Cadbury launches new TVC taking its ‘How Far Will You Go for Love’ narrative forward

Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk has launched a new television commercial which is an extension of its existing proposition ‘How Far Will You Go for Love.’ Conceptualised by Ogilvy India, the new film was launched on Instagram and is a part of a larger integrated marketing mix including TV, on-ground and digital/social plan.

The film opens with a girl stepping out on a sunny street following which her boyfriend appears on the terrace walking parallel with her holding the umbrella to protect her from the sun. According to Anil Viswanathan, director – Marketing (Chocolates), Mondelez India, with the youth of the country and their meaning of love evolving, there is a higher emphasis on gestures and acts that keep the romance fresh and alive. “This had led to conceptualising of the new proposition ‘How Far Will You Go For Love’ which kick started with the Valentine’s Day campaign earlier this year and has now turned into a ritual of sparking new relationships, deepening the meaning of love, and standing for a feeling that can’t be purely expressed in words but best felt through acts of active expression. The aim is to continue to make Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk an integral part of expressing love for your special ones, through gestures big and small that go above the norm,” he added further on the campaign.

For Ganapathy Balagopalan, head of Strategic Planning, Ogilvy Mumbai, while Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk stories often hinted at a romance, the hero was always the product. It was always about the melty-chocolate. “We believe it is time for the brand to evolve from being just a bar of indulgent chocolate to something greater, more desirable – make sharing a Silk, a symbol of romance. It feels like a natural evolution for the brand and will give us a more relevant role in young people’s lives,” he elaborated.

