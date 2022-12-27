Cadbury Dairy Milk rolls out its #HeartTheHappiness campaign

Cadbury Dairy Milk has released its algorithm that mines videos with happy hashtags to filter and create a bank of the ones with low views and like counts automatically as a part of its #HeartTheHappiness campaign. The campaign was conceptualised by Ogilvy India.

Over the years, Cadbury Dairy Milk has created and celebrated moments of kindness through purposeful storytelling, Nitin Saini, vice president – marketing, Mondelez India, said. “Adding yet another dimension to the existing generosity narrative, with #HeartTheHappiness we aim to look beyond what’s popular and what the platform’s AI wants to show you, and guide people to channel their inner goodness and partake in others’ not-so-popular happy moments,” he added.

To move towards activating another leg of the ‘Kissi Aur Ki Khushi Mein Shaamil Ho Kar Dekhiye’ generosity campaign, the brand has partnered with DeltaX to up the ante on story-doing. According to the company, the campaign will be amplified through print media and influencer engagement to amplify the year-end celebration of all sweet moments, besides digital.

Digital has the power to create new experiences that bring us closer together in the most real and heartfelt ways, Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, stated. “With our latest initiative #HeartTheHappiness, we engineered a transformative social experience that beats the algorithms and puts the power of discovery back in people’s hands,” he highlighted.

