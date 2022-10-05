Cadbury Celebrations launches #ShopsForShopless campaign

Cadbury Celebrations has rolled out #ShopsForShopless, a new campaign celebrating the power of communities coming together through technology-enabled solutions. Offering a virtual store to hawkers to sell their products, the campaign aims to support and empower the ones who don’t own permanent stores.

Right from gifting to indulging in sweets, Cadbury Celebrations, over the years has found its sweet spot across festivities and become an intrinsic part of family celebrations, Anil Viswanathan, vice president, marketing, Mondelez India said. “We collectively realised how Diwali is an important period for hawkers, but their business is often affected due to no permanent spot or shop to sell the products. Building on this insight and keeping purpose at the core of our strategy, we conceptualised #ShopsForShopless; an effort to give hawkers a permanent virtual store. We hope our latest tech-enabled effort strikes an emotional chord with the audiences, leading them to participate in small acts of generosity for a brighter and sweeter Diwali,” he added further.

The brand film opens with a man looking for his local hawker who wasn’t present at his regular selling spot for a few days. On being spotted and enquired about his whereabouts, the hawker emphasises on the volatility of his business in a rather spirited manner, which the man already understands and finds a way to resolve for his favourite hawker this Diwali. He makes the kind and simple gesture of gifting him Cadbury Celebrations and using the QR code on the pack to set up the hawker’s very own virtual shop, leaving the hawker and his son teary-eyed. Thus, showcasing the impact of selfless acts of kindness on the people who need it the most.

For Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India, Diwali is an important period for hawkers, but their business is often affected due to no permanent spot or shop to sell the products. “This campaign is an effort to give hawkers; one’s with no space, a permanent virtual spot to sell their products. To execute this idea, Ogilvy partnered with DeltaX to develop a tech platform which can help connect buyers to hawkers near them. We hope this tech enabled solution connects at an emotional level with millions of our customers, making them scan the box to connect with hawkers near them and help make their Diwali sweeter too,” he stated.

