Cadbury 5 star’s gift for singles this Valentine’s Day – a mush detector app

Mondelez India’s Cadbury 5 Star has kickstarted its new campaign under the #DoNothing proposition. According to the brand, through this campaign, it will help singles navigate through the love-sick zones and dodge gushy couples, with Valentine’s Day around the corner.

The brand has introduced a ‘Mush Detector’ web application that detects high mush zones, thereby helping free birds ‘do nothing’ in peace.

“Creating yet another narrative for Gen Z, our latest edition of Valentine’s Day campaign stands for all those who do not celebrate Valentine’s Day and will help them steer clear of any mush, anywhere.” said Nitin Saini, vice president – marketing, Mondelez India.

Users can use the AR-mode to point their phone cameras at any location to see if there are mushy areas to avoid, which the application detects based on many factors such as real-time purchases of romantic gifts, and hotspots such as restaurants, cinemas, and more.

“This year we have conceived and built a zany, dynamic webapp, the 5 Star Mush Detector – which helps people detect and avoid mush around them with a real-time map using various data points like nearby florists, gift shops, movie theatres, restaurants, etc. What makes it even more irreverent, is that the data is also triangulated with chocolate sales to deduce mush. The more lovey-dovey an area, the redder it appears on the map. The app also assists users find mush-free spots, where they can escape to ‘Do nothing’. To make it further engaging, friendly folks can help us in populating the real-time map during Valentine’s week, by reporting mushy places to avoid.” said Sukesh Kumar Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India.

