CABI announces cricketer Yuvraj Singh as the brand ambassador for the third T20 World Cup for the Blind

The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) has announced that cricketer Yuvraj Singh is the brand ambassador for the third T20 World Cup for the Blind, which is to be held in India. The participating countries for the third T20 World Cup for the Blind are India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Australia, South Africa, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Yuvraj Singh’s personality shines through his unmatched energy and commitment to being bold, authentic, true, fighting spirit and uncompromising quality fit with CABI’s brand values, Mahantesh G.K., president, CABI, founder managing trustee, Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, said.

“I commend and appreciate the spirit of visually impaired cricketers for their passion for cricket and determination to fight everyday challenges. It is a different world, but it is a world of cricket. The sport has no boundaries,” Yuvraj Singh, cricketer, stated.

The World Cup for the blind is an initiative of the Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, which has been organising this championship since 2012. For Samarthanam, the organisation perceives sports as a medium to improve inclusion and encourage people with disabilities on various fronts. As per its claims, since its inception, the trust has reached out to more than 25,000 visually impaired crickets.

Also Read: actyv.ai rolls out its latest ad campaign featuring its brand ambassador Sunil Gavaskar

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook