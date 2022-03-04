BYJU’S launches #HallaMachaDe anthem ahead of ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022

Vocalised by singer Daler Mehndi, the ad film is conceptualised and created by BYJU’S brand and creative team

Edtech company BYJU’S has launched an anthem #HallaMachaDe for the India women’s national cricket team ahead of The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022. The song aims to encourage the citizens of the country to root for the ‘women in blue’. “India’s Women’s National Cricket Team has been making us proud with their skill, talent, and sportsmanship. With this anthem, we want to cheer for them. Every Indian will connect with this anthem and extend their support to our women’s cricket team. With this ad film, we also want to convey the message that one should never shy away from pursuing their passion and give their 100 percent to achieve their dreams,” Vineet Singh, vice president, brand and creative strategy, BYJU’S, said.

Vocalised by singer Daler Mehndi, the ad film is conceptualised and created by BYJU’S brand and creative team. The ad film features women players and showcases their spirit, intensity, and dedication towards the game, and celebrates the passion of the team. BYJU’S is the official global sponsor of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and official brand partner of international cricket tournaments including, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy, etc.

BYJU’S is an edtech company and the creator of ‘BYJU’S – The Learning App’ that offers learning programs for students in LKG, UKG, classes 1 -12 (K-12) and competitive exams like JEE, NEET, CAT and IAS. In early 2019, BYJU’S acquired Osmo, a Palo Alto based maker of educational games.BYJU’S has expanded its family with partnerships with multiple companies such as EPiC, Tynker, White Hat Jr, Aakash, Great Learning, Gradeup etc strengthening its portfolio of offerings and its reach globally. BYJU’S is also the official sponsor of the Indian Cricket Team.

Read Also: DigiChefs wins the SEO and performance marketing mandate for SILA

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook