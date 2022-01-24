BYJU’S launches digital film for International Education Day

The film has been conceptualised by the in-house creative team at BYJU’S and Dora Digs Films

Edtech platform BYJU’S has released a digital film for International Education Day. With this film, the edtech platform wants to drive the message: ‘Future is bright when education is present’. The film also celebrates how education plays a key role in nurturing lives along with paving the way for a better tomorrow. It has been conceptualised by the in-house BYJU’S creative team and Dora Digs Films.



Furthermore, BYJU’S also aims to showcase its role in the education ecosystem with this film. BYJU’S wants to serve learners across the world while making education accessible for millions of kids from underserved communities as well through its tech-driven learning solutions, it said in a statement.



BYJU’S offers learning programmes for students in LKG, UKG, classes 1 -12 (K-12), and competitive exams like JEE, NEET and IAS. BYJU’S launched BYJU’S – The Learning App, for classes 4-12 in 2015. Today, the app claims to have over 100 million registered students and seven million annual paid subscriptions.



In this digital film, learners from across the world are seen responding to roll calls and marking their presence. The film also wants to spread the message about making education gender, geography, status agnostic – leaving no child behind.



The Disney BYJU’S Early Learn App was launched in June 2019, a special offering from BYJU’S for students in classes one to three – Disney’s timeliness characters. In early 2019, BYJU’S acquired Osmo, a Palo Alto-based maker of educational games, to transform the whole offline into an online learning experience.



The edtech platform also acquired White Hat Jr in 2020, a Mumbai-based programming start-up focused on providing children with coding skills. In early 2021, BYJU’S acquired the market leader and one of the most trusted test-prep service providers in India – Aakash Educational Services Limited(ASEL)



BYJU’S is backed by investors such as Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative, Naspers, CPPIB, General Atlantic, Tencent, Sequoia Capital, Sofian, Verlinvest, IFC, Aarin Capital, TimesInternet, Lightspeed Ventures, Tiger Global, Owl Ventures and Qatar Investment Authority.

