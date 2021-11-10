BYJU’S encourages curiosity in children in its new digital campaign

With this campaign, the edtech platform wants to encourage parents to become their child's first teacher

Edtech platform BYJU’S has rolled out new digital campaign for Children’s Day. The campaign titled #CelebrateCuriosity focuses on the curious nature of children and highlights the importance of helping them with the right answers. With this campaign, the edtech platform wants to encourage parents to become their child’s first teacher and help them find answers to their questions. The campaign has been conceptualised by the in-house team and created in partnership with Films Rajendraa.

“Children are born curious and we need to nurture and nourish this trait to help them become well-informed individuals. BYJU’S aim has always been to decipher information in a conceptual manner, in turn encouraging students to become self-paced and active learners. With this campaign, we want to celebrate every child’s inquisitive best and encourage them to continue asking questions,” Vineet Singh, vice president, brand and creative strategy, BYJU’S, said.

To portray the inquisitive nature of children and their quest to find answers, the short campaign film shows several innocent questions asked by children. The campaign sends the message that no question is vague as it helps shape a child’s future and every question needs to be answered.

BYJU’S, offers learning programs for students in LKG, UKG, classes one to twelve (K-12) and competitive exams like JEE, NEET and IAS. BYJU’S launched BYJU’S – The Learning App, for classes four to twelve in 2015. The app claims to have over 100 million registered students and 6.5 million annual paid subscriptions. The Disney BYJU’S Early Learn App was launched in June 2019, an offering from the platform for students in classes one to three. In 2021, BYJU’S acquired Aakash Educational Services Limited (ASEL), Epic and Great Learning.

Read Also: Bewakoof rolls out digital campaign featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh

Read Also: MullenLowe Lintas Group forays into content and entertainment business; launches Lintas C:EX

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook