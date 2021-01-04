Byju’s appoints Dhimant Vyas as chief creative director

Prior to joining Byju’s, Vyas was leading art direction at Zynga games India

Ed-tech company Byju’s has announced the appointment of Dhimant Vyas as chief creative director. As chief creative director, Vyas will be responsible for leading ideation and creation of quality interactive learning experiences for the platform’s students across products. His focus will be to build and further enhance Byju’s offerings.

Prior to joining Byju’s, Vyas was leading art direction at Zynga games India. He has worked on the famous Shaun the sheep series two and Purple and Brown with Aardman Animation Ltd U.K. An alumnus of the National Institute of Design (NID), his previous work includes the title animation sequence for the highly acclaimed Hindi feature film ‘Taare Zameen Par’. He has worked with brands such as BBC, UNICEF, FCB ULKA, Zee TV, MTV, Cartoon Network and Nickelodeon in the past. He has vast experience in creating animation using various techniques like Stop Motion, 2D Classical, Cut Out, Material, Sand, Pixilation and Flash.

“We are excited to have Dhimant onboard with us to lead creative ideation and strategy. Dhimant is an industry veteran and will be bringing his unique creative talents to further our creative vision to build world-class learning experiences for children,” Vinay MR, chief content officer, Byju’s, said.

“I am joining Byju’s at a time when online education is making quality learning possible and accessible to children seamlessly especially in these challenging times. I look forward to being a driving force in delivering unique learning experiences through my creative work,” Vyas said.

Byju’s is an ed-tech company and the creator of a school learning app that offers highly adaptive, engaging, and effective learning programs for students in LKG, UKG, classes 1 -12 (K-12), and competitive exams such as JEE, NEET, and IAS.

