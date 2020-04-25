Business apps witness 105% rise in time spent in Q1 2020: Adjust report

The other digital sectors which have also seen a rise is food and beverage (F&B), and gaming verticals.

Business apps have seen 105% rise in time spent with 70% rise in new users in the first quarter of 2020, as opposed to the same period last year, as per the Adjust’s annual App Trends 2020 report. The report also highlights how revenue has also seen a 75% spike, as users opt for premium versions to help ease the transition to working from home.

Besides business, the other digital sectors which have also seen a rise is food and beverage (F&B), and gaming verticals. According to the report, F&B apps have seen a 73% rise in time spent with 21% rise in userbase as restaurants are forced to turn to takeout-only. Similarly, as people are cooped at home all day, they are turning to online gaming platforms to keep themselves entertained and occupied. Hence, due to lockdown, online gaming platforms witnessed a 47% increase in time spent and 75% increase in userbase in Q1 2020 when compared to Q1 2019.

Users are still taking the same actions in-app, such as averaging a little above two sessions a day, to churning at predictable points in the customer journey, Paul H Müller, co-founder and CTO, Adjust, said. “Beyond these increases in installs and sessions, the report shows little evidence to suggest that there’s been a fundamental shift in user behavior post-install,” he added.

The report also sheds light on differences between paid and organic installs as the market becomes increasingly competitive. The number of installs from paid sources amounted to 30% of total installs in 2019, up from 24% in 2018. Additionally, the report explores when users engage with app verticals throughout the day, offering insights into peak times and the windows of opportunity for reactivation campaigns. For instance, e-commerce apps witnessed a peak of sessions both at lunchtime, between noon and 2 pm, and again in the evening between 7 and 10 pm, accounting for a quarter of their daily total. Similarly, F&B apps see a spike in use between 5 and 8 pm, accounting for 31% of their total daily sessions.

Gaming apps, on the other hand, didn’t see significant shifts in use throughout the day. Casual game activity increases between 12 and 4 pm, but it’s a jump of only 15%. Meanwhile, the peak in this segment came at 1 pm.

