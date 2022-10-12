Burger King’s digital mandate assigned to Havas Worldwide Media (Creative) India

Burger King has assigned its digital mandate to Havas Worldwide Media (Creative) India. As per the company, the scope of the mandate will include creating cornerstone digital campaigns, social media and online response management, among others.

In today’s cluttered digital ecosystem, only brands that come up with engaging and differentiated content make people sit up and take notice, Manas Lahiri, managing director, Havas Worldwide (creative) India, said. “We at Havas Worldwide India have been doing exactly that over the past few years. Burger King is known for creating innovative campaigns and we’re confident we will be able to create more such path-breaking and meaningful work for them,” he added.

In 2021, Havas Worldwide India claims to have witnessed a growth of over 30% across its Mumbai and Delhi offices and the agency has also been strengthening its teams to bring in the best talent. “We are confident that their expertise and market understanding will help us deliver innovative and groundbreaking digital campaigns; thereby further strengthening Burger King India in the digital space,” Kapil Grover, chief marketing officer (CMO), Burger King India, commented.



