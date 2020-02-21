Burger King pulls a ‘racid’ act through its Mouldy Whopper campaign

The quick service restaurant (QSR) rolled out its The Moldy Whopper campaign highlighting its main message of #NoArtificialPreservatives.

Quick service restaurant (QSR) company Burger King has done it again. This time serving a mouldy Whopper to its consumers. Conceptualised and created by not one one – but three agencies David Miami, Publicis and Nordic creative agency Ingo, the campaign highlights the fast-food chain’s new move of removing artificial preservatives from its signature burger.

With the Mouldy Whopper ad, Burger King has introduced a new genre of advertising and brought integrity to food advertisement, as per Harish Bijoor, brand consultant, Harish Bijoor Consults Inc. “The fact that it looks gross reflects reality- the gross reality that all of us want to avoid. Moreover, Burger King has effectively repositioned every other burger player in the market,” he added.

The quick service restaurant (QSR) rolled out its The Moldy Whopper campaign highlighting its main message of #NoArtificialPreservatives. The 45 second ad campaign starts with the Whopper burger being assembled and depicts its rot over the period of 34 days as the burger does not have any preservatives. The main reason behind the hype around the particular ad is due to the fact that it went against the very fabric of food category ads which primarily focuses on beautifying products – to show a mouldy, fungi infected burger. For Ajay Gahlaut, chief creative officer and managing director, Publicis Worldwide India, the ad is a brave move on the part of the brand since it brings into the limelight the dark and unappetising side of the product. “In a very dark and shocking manner the brand has managed to bring forth the message behind the campaign. While looking at the ad, the viewers are put off with the visuals yet these visuals manage to convey a strong message in favour of the brand,” he elaborated.

Interestingly, the ad is launched almost three months after the display of a 10 year old McDonald’s burger in Iceland which looks the same as it was, at the time of purchase due to preservatives. Calling it yet another salvo served by Burger King, Mithun Mukherjee, creative director, Grapes Digital, noted that with this ad the company is trying to highlight another message beside #NoArtificialPreservatives, which is our burger, is not the same as McDonald’s.

The QSR brand is popular for its campaign which has from time-to-time challenged McDonald’s- its arch rival. From ‘ Burn that Ad’ to ‘#WhopperSecret’ – wherein it hid a Big Mac at every Whopper, amongst other – it has trolled its rival many times and every time the move has garnered hilarious responses. Commenting through the Twitter handle, Fernando Machado, global CMO, Burger King, said, “Real food tastes better. And the ‘Mouldy Whopper’ is here to showcase that we are removing artificial preservatives in our food.”

According to the restaurant, based in Miami, Florida, Burger King has removed artificial preservatives from the Whopper in several European countries, including France, Sweden and Spain. Over 400 restaurants out of 7,346 in the US have removed artificial preservatives from the Whopper. Moreover, by the end of this year, all food items available at Burger King including sandwiches, sides and desserts, will be free from artificial colours, artificial flavours and artificial preservatives in the US and select European countries, including Germany and the United Kingdom.

