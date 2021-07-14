Burger King India launches a campaign for its new Stunner Menu

The TVC showcases an activation outside a Burger King restaurant

Burger King India has unveiled a new TVC that highlights the value leadership of the new Stunner Menu. The TVC showcases an activation outside a Burger King restaurant where guests are encouraged to spin a wheel. It further captures guests’ reactions and expressions, when the host reveals that every food item on the spin wheel is just for Rs 50. The device of the spin wheel is utilised to showcase the variety of flavours and formats in the newly launched Stunner Menu.

In addition to a television commercial, the five-week campaign will also promote the newly launched menu across print, digital, social media, OOH, in-restaurant and via on-ground initiatives. During the campaign, Burger King India’s Instagram page will be running multiple contests wherein guests can stand a chance to win free Stunner Menu Food.

“The Stunner Menu was created with thorough market research, keeping the current guest needs in mind. The guest expectation for ‘value for money’ is paramount in the current macros and our new Rs 50 Stunner Menu is designed to deliver the same. We are especially excited about the fact that we have new product formats as well as new flavours in this menu. We will continue to build the Stunner Menu in times to come as it represents our strategic pillar of value leadership in the QSR industry,” Kapil Grover, chief marketing officer at Burger King India, said.

Burger King India Limited is the master franchisee for Burger King in India. Burger King India opened its first restaurant in India in 2014 and it operates more than 250 plus restaurants across India. The brand recently launched its own ordering Burger King India App with offers, exclusive deals and loyalty rewards to users. The company operates with multiple restaurants in Delhi NCR, Punjab, Rajasthan, Mumbai, Nashik, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kerala, Gujarat, Dehradun, UP, Bhopal, Gwalior, and Bhubaneswar, among others.

