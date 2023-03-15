Bureau makes key appointments to its executive team

Bureau, a full-stack identity decisioning platform, today announced the appointment of three senior leaders to its executive team. Albert Roux joins as the global head of product, Sandesh GS as the global head of technology, and Jean Creech Avent as the global head of marketing.

The company claims to have tripled its customer base and employee workforce. “We’re actively executing on our strategic vision to create a world where every online identity and transaction is trusted,” said Bureau founder and CEO Ranjan R. Reddy. “Each of the new leaders were selected due to their deep domain expertise, global perspective, functional area experience, and reputations for delivering results. This will be a break-out year for us as we move to the next level of our strategic growth plan.”

Combined, the three new executives bring over 50 years of leadership, industry, and domain experience that will support the company’s expansion plans, accelerate product development and drive continued customer growth, as per the company.

Roux brings over 16 years of experience in product management and research and development roles, including expertise in fraud, identity verification, fintech and e-commerce. Meanwhile, Sandesh, a seasoned tech leader with more than 16 years of experience, will lead the development and execution of the company’s technology strategy.

Avent, with over 25 years of experience in marketing, branding and communications, has spent more than half of her career in identity, fraud prevention, and risk and compliance.

Incorporated in 2020, Bureau secures mobile-first enterprises against new age cyber fraud, enabling growth and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with offices in India and Singapore.

Also Read Lux Cozi ropes in Vijay Deverakonda as its brand ambassador for the South Indian markets

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook