Bureau appoints Preekshit Gupta as region VP of APAC and MEA regions

Leading full-stack identity decisioning platform for financial institutions and fintech companies, Bureau has appointed Preekshit Gupta as the regional vice president for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East/Africa (MEA) regions.

Gupta’s industry experience, and impressive track record, will help Bureau solve the identity verification and fraud challenges that are surging in India and other emerging markets today, Ranjan R Reddy, founder and CEO, Bureau, said. “He shares a common vision to make cyberspace more secure and equitable by effectively enabling trusted online verifications and transactions” he further added.

Prior to his current appointment, Gupta was responsible for leading product and go-to-market strategy for fraud, identity, and digital onboarding vertical at Transunion CIBIL. Following, Gupta has served in regional leadership positions at FIS, RSA Security, and Smokescreen Technologies.

