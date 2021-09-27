Burda Media India appoints Rahul Gangwani as editor-in-chief for Lifestyle Asia India

He will also focus on the rollout of new brand campaigns and events

Burda Media India has appointed Rahul Gangwani as editor-in-chief for its brand Lifestyle Asia India. In his new role, Gangwani will oversee the Lifestyle Asia’s editorial team and develop the brand’s editorial strategy. He will also focus on the rollout of new brand campaigns and events. “With his creative vision and extensive experience in the media industry, Rahul’s appointment is a great opportunity for us to continue accelerating our growth in India and find new ways to engage with our most sought-after audiences across Asia,” Björn Rettig, CEO, Burda Media India and Asia, said.

Prior to this, Gangwani previously worked as group digital editor, Filmfare, a Worldwide Media company. He has become a recognisable name in the media industry, tapping into the growing shift towards digital content and pop culture trends. While he spent a decade at Filmfare, he rose through the ranks to become group digital editor.

“As Lifestyle Asia India approaches its third anniversary in India, this is a pivotal time for us to explore new content verticals that resonate with readers. I look forward to working with the Lifestyle Asia team in India and across Asia on this journey,” Gangwani said.

Meanwhile, Burda Media has appointed Annesha Sanyal as head,sales and brand solutions, lifestyle. Before joining Burda Media India, Sanyal held the role of general manager at Worldwide Media. She led the sales division for Grazia India’s West region until 2019, before shifting to the FMCG category.

Burda Media’s brand portfolio includes Travel+Leisure India and South Asia, Lifestyle Asia India, and Architecture+Design, and Discover India. Lifestyle Asia India, launched in 2018, covers everything related to travel, dining, fashion, living, beauty, culture, motoring and more.

