Bundesliga onboards Khel Now as content partners for top two divisions

Bundesliga International has onboarded Khel Now, a part of the Anglian Omega Group, as content partners. As part of this collaboration, the latter will deliver the best of the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 to the German football fans in India as well as the Indian subcontinent.

“Indian sports fans are known for their enthusiasm and commitment, and in this regard, there are a lot of parallels with Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 fans. It is clear that they feel the connection too, with live audience figures growing by more than double over the past two seasons.” Peer Naubert, CMO, Bundesliga International said.

Khel Now, as part of its deliverables, will highlight the biggest talking points from Germany’s top two divisions every week through content which will include articles, videos, pictures and social media posts covering multiple languages, including English and Hindi.

“Football, as the world’s most popular sport, is a key part of our strategy. The German top-flight is one of the most popular leagues in the world given the global superstars and plethora of young talent that call it home. Ties between German and Indian football have been enriched and strengthened over the years through the shared values between our two countries. From the privilege of hosting the farewell game of the legendary Oliver Kahn to the continually blossoming relationships between our clubs, the beautiful game is taking giant strides through the mutual exchange of our shared knowledge and experiences. ” said Ashish Negi, CEO and co-founder, Khel Now.

Last year, the DFL signed a MoU with the Indian Super League (ISL), while Bundesliga teams have established partnerships with ISL clubs, including Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig with Hyderabad FC and FC Goa respectively.

