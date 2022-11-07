Bumrah, Jadeja score big off the field

By Alokananda Chakraborty

He may be out of the Indian squad at the ongoing T20 World Cup due to a back injury, but Jasprit Bumrah is still having a field day. India’s bowling spearhead is fully in action in advertisements for Thums Up and Dream11, among a few others.

He has another match-winner for company, Ravindra Jadeja. The 33-year-old all-rounder, who isn’t part of the India squad in Australia due to a “freak” knee injury, also appears in Dream11 and ASICS advertisements.

According to industry estimates, `200-240 crore of advertising money rides on Jadeja and Bumrah for the two cricket carnivals of IPL and ICC Men’s T20 World Cup this year. The two are among the highest-paid brand endorsers from the sporting category in India, earning an average of `30-50 lakh per ad in a year.

In 2022, Bumrah has an estimated net worth of $8 million or `64 crore, as per various media reports. The right-handed pacer’s major source of earnings includes his match fee, BCCI and IPL contracts, and brand endorsements.

The Grade A+ central contract with the apex cricket board draws him an annual salary of `7 crore. In addition, the fast bowler earned `12 crore to play 14 matches for five-time league champions Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022. The 28-year-old currently endorses ASICS, OnePlus Wearables, Dream11, Seagram’s Royal Stag, Boat, Zaggle, Unix, and Performax Activewear.

Ravindra Jadeja’s (Grade A with BCCI = `5 crore) net worth is estimated at $7 million (`56 crore) and brands he has endorsed include SWOTT, Gujarat Tourism, Incredible India, Bajaja Almond, Kinara Capital and Life OK, apart from ASICS. He took home `16 crore for his 2022 IPL outing, during which he played 10 matches.

Among other non-playing highly visible Indian cricketers hawking brands on screens this World Cup season are former cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni and Sourav Ganguly, as well as Shubman Gill, who is not part of the World Cup squad.

The playing ones are not far behind — and not just Virat Kohli, but also Rohit Sharma (Grade A+ with BCCI, paid `16 crore to play for MI this IPL) and Hardik Pandya (Grade A with BCCI). They appear in ads for Dream11. Sharma also pops up in ads for Emirates and Royal Stag during the matches. He is otherwise associated with brands such as Oppo, CEAT, La Liga, Hublot, Nissan, Walkaroo and Vodafone DTH and charges `50 lakh to a crore per ad per year.

Reliance Retail signed Pandya (Grade A with BCCI) as brand ambassador earlier this week. His brand endorsement list includes BoAt, Gulf Oil, Dream 11, Britannia and Mensa Brands’ Villain. His annual endorsement fee per brand is around `1 crore.

