Bumble’s new OOH campaign aims to encourage its community to embrace dating

Dating and social networking app Bumble has launched a new out-of-home (OOH) campaign in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, and Pune, as part of its integrated campaign ‘You’ve Got This’. The campaign is aimed at encouraging single Indians to shed their inhibitions and embrace their authentic selves, in order to take charge of their dating journeys in 2022.

The latest OOH campaign takes a localised look at dating culture, tackling dating dilemmas in a relatable manner, featuring various taglines such as “What if they hit me with “aur batao”? Maybe they’re just a good listener” and “What if they are too shohoj shorol? One of you has to be, na?”

As per the company, in 2022, single Indians are hopeful about making new connections and excited to embrace in real life (IRL) dating. “65% of daters on Bumble prefer to go on an IRL date with their potential matches or their partners,” the company said.

“Our latest OOH campaign is an extension of our integrated campaign ‘You’ve Got This’ which aims to encourage daters to shed their inhibitions and embrace their dating journeys. So go out there and make the best first moves of your lives, you’ve got this and Bumble’s got your back,” Samarpita Samaddar, India communications director, Bumble said.

