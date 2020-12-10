Bumble’s new campaign encourages singles to make the first move

Bumble has partnered with a robust set of influencers across India for the campaign

Social networking app Bumble has launched two new films ‘Take a Hint’ and ‘The First Move’ as part of their integrated campaign aimed at empowering and supporting its community to navigate the new rules of dating.

The integrated campaign encourages millennials and Gen Z in India to make the first move, and aims to support the Bumble community to navigate the new rules of dating in these challenging times. The campaign spans across various touch points including five unique digital films, conceptualised by The Script Room, which capture different stories of virtual and socially-distanced dating.

Bumble kicked off the campaign with the first film, ‘For your eyes only’ in November, followed by ‘A Helping Paw’ last week. Additionally, Bumble has partnered with a robust set of influencers across India to support its community to make the first move and forge meaningful connections as well as out of home (OOH) branding in shopping malls in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Pune.

Even though 2020 turned our lives upside down, what didn’t change was the need to seek and build meaningful connections, Samarpita Samaddar, PR director, Bumble India said. “We have learnt from our recent study that one in two people in India are ready to go on an in-person date now. Single Indians are navigating this new world of dating and redefining the rule book as India unlocks. With our new campaign, we want to support our Bumble community in navigating the new rules of dating, and encourage them to make the first move,” she added further on the launch of the campaign.

