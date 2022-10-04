Bumble rolls out a new OOH campaign for the festive season

Dating and social networking app Bumble has launched its new out-of-home (OOH) campaign that captures nuanced dating cultures in cities including Kolkata and Ahmedabad. Bumble’s latest OOH campaign aims to support the community to navigate their dating journeys and encourage women to make the first move, the company said in an official statement.

After two years of restrictions and lockdowns, this year, people are gearing up to celebrate the festivals in a big way, Samarpita Samaddar, India communications director, Bumble said. “From sharing your idea of festive fun and your favourite festival food, puja pandals you’d like to visit, a garba dance you’ve been eyeing to attend–festivals can be an exciting time to find new connections that you’re looking for. With our latest campaign, we aim to encourage our community to own their dating journeys and find their connections on Bumble.”

The new OOH campaign takes a humorous, city-specific, hyper-localised look at nuanced dating cultures during festivals featuring taglines such as “Find the Kasundi to your Kabiraji”, “Find a Pujo date who’ll go, ‘Asche Bochor Abar Hobe’ with you” in Kolkata and “You, me, and gwalia dosa at Manek Chowk”, “Find the double butter to your vada pav. Date on Bumble.” in Ahmedabad.

Over the past two years, Bumble claims to have introduced a number of product and policy changes to best support its community. This included new features to navigate virtual dating, audio prompts and videos on profile, audio notes, in-app Covid-19 preferences to easily communicate how people are comfortable dating and 150 new interest badges in dating profiles to showcase hobbies and interests easily.

Also Read: Omara Dates releases new ‘pyaar bhi, khayaal bhi’ campaign featuring Amitabh Bachchan

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook