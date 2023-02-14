Bumble launches new Valentine’s Day campaign Tara Sutaria

Bumble, a dating app, has collaborated with actress Tara Sutaria and launched a new campaign for Valentine’s Day that encourages self-love.

The company said that self-love is crucial, be it buying yourself flowers or a pampering day at a spa, or perhaps taking a pause to introspect how you’ve been doing.

“I think anybody that can bring two people together is very special and well, Bumble is doing exactly that kind of thing, right? It brings people together and it helps people fall in love so I think I couldn’t be happier to be associated with Bumble and here’s to finding more love stories.” said Tara Sutaria.

As per the company, this new campaign spotlights and celebrates self-love.



“We often tend to forget that the most important relationship is the one you have with yourself. Valentine’s Day can come with its set of pressures and traditional expectations, and we want to support you to focus on prioritising yourself no matter what stage you are at in your dating journey. With our new campaign we want to celebrate just that – before anything or anyone else, there was you. Self-love is crucial for building healthy and equitable relationships, and it’s important that we remember to be kind to ourselves today, on Valentine’s Day and every other day!” said Samarpita Samaddar, India communications director, Bumble.

“I think, especially with the kind of lifestyle that I have, I think it’s very important to look at things with a pinch of salt and just enjoy even the mundane days and the crazy days. I admire clarity in everybody that I meet, and warmth and generosity are two things that have been very important to me all my life because my family embodies that. That’s always stuck out for me – their generosity; kindness and goodness is also very important to me.” added Sutaria when asked about what she looks for in a partner.

