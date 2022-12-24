Build customer loyalty this Christmas with QR-based digital loyalty program 

By Ayush Jhawar

A QR-code-based digital loyalty program offers a host of advantages to brands, customers, and partners including instant rewards, surprise gifts, and redemption of benefits on a real-time basis.

Festivities of Christmas and New Year are upon us and there are no better times for brands to encash their popularity amidst euphoric customer sentiments. If you are also looking to leverage the fervour of the upcoming Christmas, you must be thinking, “How can my brand occupy the topmost place and build customer loyalty?”

Well, there’re many ways to do that though nothing can beat the enormous potential of a digital loyalty plan. This new-age technology, powered by QR codes, is fast becoming a mainstay of businesses across product categories and service domains. In fact, the digital loyalty plan is today credited with changing the very face of loyalty management practices that have just begun to popularise across business ecosystems.

How does a digital loyalty plan work?

The digital loyalty plan is a one-stop solution for all things related to loyalty management. From suppliers to customers and distributors to retailers, the utility of digital loyalty plans couldn’t be overemphasised in this day and age. Unlike other disparate loyalty management systems, QR-code-based loyalty management compiles, tracks, and analyses all customer data in one place and instantly rewards/gifts/discounts consumers in accordance with their earned points. This wonderful convenience and real-time redemption encourage potential buyers to repeat purchases and subsequently turn into loyal customers for brands. Further, the utility of incorporating QR codes is not confined only to consumers. It goes well beyond and can also be used by brands to instantly reward their supply chain partners with gifts, concessions, and margins among others.

Why opt for a digital loyalty plan?

Christmas Festivities: By rewarding the supply chain partners with a Christmas loyalty campaign, you can elevate their happiness and make them feel a very part of your business family. This feeling of connectedness will make your relationship stronger with partners and evoke a strong sense of loyalty among stakeholders in the entire ecosystem.

Power of Surprise: Who doesn’t want to relish the surprises from Santa and his secret gifts? So, do something different this Christmas with QR codes and allow this new digital technology to surprise your partners and customers in equal measure. Further, adding an element of surprise will up your gift’s value and you can harness this enhanced sense with a QR-code-based digital loyalty campaign. Moreover, the instant redemption of benefits is likely to further sweeten the experience and help your brand make a strong connection with customers.

Sustainable Retention: Christmas is a festival of exchanging gifts and by offering benefits to customers instantly, you can easily build and maintain brand loyalty among target buyers. The host of benefits offered by the digital loyalty plan includes online access to data, speedy retrieval of information, and instant redemption on a real-time basis. Further, the digital nature of the loyalty program keeps a complete record of sale/purchase history to analyse the future benefits associated with the consumption behaviour of customers. Thus, this holistic and encompassing nature of the digital loyalty plan makes it an effective tool for brands to lure new customers while retaining their existing buyers.

Why QR-Code-based loyalty programs?

The digital loyalty programs based on QR codes bring a host of benefits with the most prominent ones including instant scanning, analysis, and redemption of benefits on a real-time basis. Whether it’s availing lucrative discounts, redeeming purchase points, or offering Christmas gifts, QR technology can accomplish all these tasks and many more to revitalise your business like never before. Further, the gamification-based loyalty programme takes the shopping experience of customers to a whole different level. The variety of redemption options of gamified loyalty engages a wider spectrum of buyers and helps brands widen their appeal to new groups and territories. The QR-code technology also helps brands to collect insightful information about customers that can be used to further enhance the quality and value of offerings to the target market.

The author is the co-founder of Genefied

