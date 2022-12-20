Budweiser India and Jungle collaborate for a FIFA campaign

Budweiser India has announced its collaboration with creative production house Jungle to conceptualise its FIFA World Cup campaign. The campaign has kickstarted with actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Masaba Gupta with more such stories leading up to the FIFA World Cup finale, the company said.

With Budweiser, we have always tried to push the envelope when it comes to people that shape culture, Ankit Kataria, director, Draftline & Connections, said. “We wanted to showcase some powerful stories and how each of them has faced the odds to seize the opportunities that came their way,” he added.

According to the company, the tunnel is an analogy to the odds that are encountered, coupled with the uncertainty and doubt, against which people rise to seek opportunities, it claimed.

“Harnessing the power of visual metaphors, a constant in all of Jungle’s creations we created a unique visual world that represented each artists story,” Rudra Mawani, executive producer, Jungle, highlighted.

