BSH Home Appliances rolls out a new campaign #FlexibleLikeABosch

BSH Home Appliances has launched a new campaign #FlexibleLikeABosch promoting its refrigerator, Bosch Max Flex. The campaign aims to highlight the Max Flex technology and its various benefits for Indian consumers. Conceptualised by Bombbay Vision, the campaign is produced by Nasir Khan and directed by Amit Badiya and is live across YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.

The campaign showcases the benefits of Bosch Max Flex, Neeraj Bahl, MD and CEO, BSH Home Appliances (India and SAARC), said. “Our objective is to focus on the lifestyle and convenience benefits that the category can offer. With an uptick in consumer demand this summer, this product will serve as a differentiator for the consumers,” he added.

The film showcases various scenarios where families are converting Bosch Max Flex to a freezer or fridge or dry storage to fresh storage space, etc. For instance, the wife going to work and storing food that the husband cooks later, the couple storing their favourite mangoes or the grandmother cooking with stored dry spices.

BSH Hausgeräte GmbH is a home appliance manufacturing company. The company’s brand portfolio includes eleven appliance brands such as Bosch, Siemens, Gaggenau, Thermador, Constructa, Balay, Pitsos, Junker, Profilo, Coldex and Neff as well as the ecosystem brand Home Connect and service brands such as Kitchen Stories, Food Fittery, Simply Yummy, WeWash, and Blue movement. BSH is a company of the Bosch Group, with 40 production sites in Europe, the USA, Latin America and Asia along with a strong network of about 80 sales, production, and service companies in around 50 countries are the foundation for BSH’s consumer-oriented business model.

