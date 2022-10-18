BSH Home Appliances launches its ‘Har Din Muhurat’ campaign for the festive season



BSH Home Appliances has rolled out its ‘Har Din Muhurat’ campaign for the current festive season. For the campaign, the brand claims that it has offered deals on its most sought-after portfolio of home appliances. As per the company, the campaign is conceptualised on the insight that when it comes to old home appliances, consumers tend to either complain about them, scrap them at very low cost or hoard them for as long as they can.

Consumers are inclined towards superior quality products and there has been an increased demand for premium products across categories, Neeraj Bahl, managing director (MD) and CEO, BSH Home Appliances (India and SAARC), said. “We believe that our customers deserve the best and we have begun the festive season by presenting consumers with deals and offers to avail of our line of appliances. We are confident that this momentum will continue, and we are targeting double-digit growth during this period,” he added.

The home appliance company, BSH Hausgeräte GmbH has a brand portfolio of eleven brands that include Bosch, Siemens, Gaggenau, Neff, Home Connect, Kitchen Stories, among others. As per the company, BSH produces at 40 factories and is represented in nearly 50 countries. BSH is a company under the Bosch Group and claims to have a total turnover of approximately 15.6 billion euros with 62,000 employees in 2021.