BSA LB launches new ad campaign to promote girls’ ambitions, with Ogilvy India (South) 

BSA LB rolls out its new ad campaign with the aim to celebrate the ambitions of young girls. Through the campaign, the brand wants to promote the launch of its latest range of girls’ cycles during the current festive. The campaign was conceptualised and created by Ogilvy India (South).

The brand’s mission has always been to enable young girls to be the most fearless version of themselves, Vimal Varijakshan, senior brand manager, BSA, said. “With our new range of vibrant contemporary cycles, we wanted to bring a new offering into the market that was as dynamic and energetic as the girls who ride them. With the launch of this campaign, we hope to empower the young girls and open a world of possibilities,” he added.

Today, young girls are defining their own journeys, they choose their own paths and pursue them without fear, George Kovoor, group creative director and digital lead, Ogilvy South, stated. “This film gives a voice to those girls and their ambitions. I hope that this film inspires more and more girls to pursue their passions, to head out, explore and discover their own roads,” he highlighted.

