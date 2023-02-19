Broadcasters disconnect signals of 45 million AIDCF members who didn’t sign RIO

Disney-Star, Sony and Zee have disconnected services of their channels on the members of AIDCF as well as other cable tv platforms. These cable tv platforms have not executed the revised RIOs with these broadcasters as a mark of protest against the unreasonable pricing by the broadcasters.

Speaking to this correspondent, the Secretary general of AIDCF, Manoj Chhangani, said “After giving a mere 48 hour notice to the platforms and inspite of the matter being sub-judice in various courts and some of the platforms requesting the broadcasters not to disconnect their channels in light of such proceedings, the broadcasters, Disney-Star, Sony and Zee have gone ahead and disconnected their channels on the cable TV platforms of the members of AIDCF. This action has resulted in depriving around 4,50,00,000 cable tv families across the country from being able to watch channels transmitted by these broadcasters.”

Indications are that the proposed increase in prices by the broadcasters would be exorbitant and the increase in prices for the customers could be as high as 60%. This is despite the fact that in NT01 (year 2019) broadcasters had increased the prices of some of their Channels by 400%. On a national level, such a price increase would mean an incremental payout of Rs 5000 crores to Rs 8000 crores in a year from the consumers which would largely benefit the broadcasters. This steep increase is being fought by AIDCF in court along-with a legal effort to get the channels restored at the prevailing prices for the benefit of the consumers.

Apart from the AIDCF members, various independent MSOs have also been disconnected by these broadcasters since most of the large and medium MSOs have refused to sign the RIOs with this increased price.

Further the sector Regulator TRAI being aware of this disconnection notices have not taken any steps to ensure that Cable TV subscribers are not inconvenienced and the service providers, who share a common interest in the development of digital cable TV in the country. It also collaborates with other industry associations such as IBF, CII, FICCI, ASSOCHAM associations etc., with the objective of presenting an industry consensus view to the government on crucial issues relating to the growth and development of the industry. The major members of AIDCF includes Asianet Digital Network Ltd, DEN Networks Limited, Fastway Transmission Private Limited, GTPL Hathway Limited, Hathway Digital Limited, NXT Digital Limited, Kerala Communicators Cable Ltd. (KCCL) and UCN Cable Network Pvt. Ltd.

Members of AIDCF have a combined market share of more than 60% in the Cable TV Industry.

Also Read Miraj Cinemas opens first multiplex in Surat, featuring 5 screens and over 900 seats

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook