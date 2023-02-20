Broadband India Forum names Arun Sundararajan as chairperson

The Broadband India Forum (BIF) has appointed Aruna Sundararajan IAS (Retd.), as its chairperson with immediate effect.

BIF said that it aims to enhance affordable broadband proliferation and usage access in India, and this appointment is a step towards achieving that mission.

Sundararajan has served as secretary to the Ministries of Steel, Information Technology, and Telecom. She retired as chairperson of the Digital Communications Commission in July 2019, where she spearheaded various tech policies and initiatives related to telecom, hardware manufacturing, e-governance, digital payments, data protection, cyber security, and tech start-ups.

Since her retirement, Sundararajan has served on the boards of companies such as Delhivery, Infoedge, and Bharat FIH, as well as India’s National Bank of Infra Financing and Development, Cochin International Airport, and the neo-banking start-up Digi Vriddhi.

“We are confident that she would guide us to higher heights of excellence in serving the economy, the nation, and the consumer”. said T.V. Ramachandran, president, Broadband India Forum.

“I am absolutely delighted to accept the invitation to be Chairperson of Broadband India Forum and contribute my best efforts to lead the think tank in its pursuit of ‘Broadband for All’ and the digital transformation of India,” Aruna Sundararajan said.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook